× Expand Chris Hershman A close-up of Katie Pruitt. Katie Pruitt

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Katie Pruitt announces her 2026 Fools For the Fleeting Tour. The 33-city tour – in celebration of Pruitt’s just-announced album, Fools for the Fleeting – will kick off on September 23 in Raleigh, NC and will see stops in NYC, Los Angeles, DC, Chicago, Nashville, San Francisco and more.

The tour will feature tracks from the new album and will showcase Pruitt’s cathartic live performance and stellar guitar work, inviting audiences into moments of reflection, release, and connection.

Out September 18 via Rounder Records, Fools For the Fleeting finds Pruitt reckoning with the impermanence that comes with being human. The album was created during a period that felt aggressively chaotic and in flux for Katie — politically, technologically, and personally as she experienced heartbreak. One of the record’s underlying themes is the idea of nature as a mirror for our inner lives, envisioning these songs as a conduit for communal understanding. Her most outward-reaching and philosophically rich work to date, the album unfolds as an illuminating meditation on transience and grief, connection as a means of survival, and the healing power of presence and surrender.

On Friday, Pruitt shared the album’s first single – “Blackout” – featuring singer/songwriter Nolan Taylor. One of several album songs threaded with lyrical references to natural disasters, Pruitt sings of risking her life for love at the end of the world, because love and connection are all that is left. She brought the track to life with the apocalyptic new music video that features her experiencing a real-life blackout and the journey to find the one she loves despite it all.

﻿Since the arrival of her critically celebrated full-debut Expectations (a 2020 LP on which she documented her journey in growing up queer in the Christian South that earned her an Emerging Artist of the Year nomination from the Americana Music Association), the Nashville-based, Georgia-bred musician has assembled an acclaimed body of work exploring questions both existential and intimate. Never afraid to speak up and write about the issues she believes in, Rolling Stone praised her as a "dynamic new presence" with "soaring vocals, agile guitar work and deeply personal songwriting." Last month, she shared the timely, NYT-praised "Same Boat."