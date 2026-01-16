× Expand John Hart Katie Scullin

media release: SONG + MUSIC VIDEO PREMIERE PARTY

A One-Night, In-Person Experience

You’re invited to be part of something that only happens once.

Join us for an exclusive, in-person premiere of a brand-new song by Katie Scullin and its accompanying music video—experienced the way it was meant to be: together, in the room, before it’s released to the world.

This is more than a screening. It’s an intimate night of music, storytelling, and connection—where fans get a first listen, a first watch, and a deeper look into the heart of the song and the process behind its creation. Expect behind-the-scenes moments, the story that shaped the music, and the energy that only comes from sharing art in real time.

No replays. No livestream. Just one room. One night. One moment.

If you’ve ever wanted to step inside the creative process and celebrate music before it becomes public—this is your invitation.

First listen. First watch. One time only.

Jan 16th, 2026

Doors open at 6pm for a meet and greet.

Showtime 7:15pm

Tickets > https://bit.ly/antidote-tickets

$12 Advanced Tickets / $15 at the door

*Cocktail hour attire.