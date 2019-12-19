Katie Scullin, Shawndell Marks, Clyde Schmelling

press release: You're invited to join us in SOSONIC's "IndieTuneUp" for a night of stellar music and social gathering!

Held every third Thursday of every month, IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a one-of-a-kind, up-close, intimate music listening Experience in a fun, relaxed setting.

https://www.facebook.com/katiescullinmusic/

https://www.katiescullin.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ShawndellMarks/

https://www.reverbnation.com/shawndellmarks

https://www.facebook.com/Clyde-Schmelling-318391632027897/

The evening starts at 6:15 PM with our SOSONIC "Social Hour" where you have a chance to meet & mingle with the Featured Artists as well as the guests attending the event.

As always, the evening will be hosted by everyone's favorite local MC, Cooper Talbot!

Seating is $10, and LIMITED for this private event, so BE SURE TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT AHEAD OF TIME! Accomodations for Individuals, couples to larger parties can be arranged and are welcomed!

BYO of choice is also suggested for during the show!

WAYS TO RESERVE YOUR SEAT(S):

Reserve your spot through the events page.

Call SOSONIC's Shop - 608-210-2290 leave a detailed message.

Send a message with your request to the SOSONIC FaceBook page, www.facebook.com/sosonic4music

Send an email request to "events@sosonic.com"

See you at the show