Katie Scullin, Travis Worth, Trevor Lindgren

Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588

media release: This Slowpoke Songwriters Round will feature Katie Scullin, Travis Worth, and Trevor Lindgren.

Tim Eddy curates this series, throughout this fall and winter, of singer/songwriters from the Driftless Area. Support local artists by joining us for a night of original music with several songwriters, all on the stage together, sharing their music round robin style.

If you would like to take part on stage, please contact Tim Eddy: pinehill@mwt.net

No cover, but tips for artists are always welcome.

608-588-0242
