Katie Scullin, Troye Shanks, Sage, DJ Ciggy

COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us for IndieTuneUp — a night of authentic sound, creative energy, and genuine connection in a fun, casual, and relaxed setting.

Featured Artists

  • Katie Scullin
  • Troye Shanks
  • With very special guest: Sage

6:00 PM – Doors open for the IndieTuneUp Social Hour+

Mix, mingle, chat, and connect with fellow attendees and artists!

7:15–9:00 PM – Live performances featuring this month’s lineup.

Special Fundraiser: Friends of COPA / Leckrone Arts Fund - Win a Custom Electric Guitar!

COPA and the Leckrone Arts Fund are thrilled to host a special fundraiser featuring a custom-built electric guitar handcrafted by Terry Monroe of TNT Guitars.

Tickets to enter the drawing are available in person at the event for $5 each. You must be present for party and drawing on Saturday, December 6, 2025 to win. Don’t miss your chance to take home a one-of-a-kind instrument while supporting COPA & The Arts!

Bring Your Own Picnic!  Food and beverages are not sold at this event, so feel free to bring your own “personal picnic basket” to enjoy during the show.

