A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:What better way to celebrate Maxwell Street Days than by learning Madison's best-kept secrets and can't-miss occasions? Katie Vaughn is visiting the store to present the updated edition of 100 Things to Do in Madison Before You Die!

Madison is a smart, family-friendly, come-as-you-are place, with far more than 100 things to do in any of its four distinct seasons. This second edition of 100 Things to Do in Madison Before You Die adds a new round of hotspots, events, and attractions that newcomers and longtimers alike won’t want to miss. Join Madison native and award-winning journalist Katie Vaughn as you explore, or fall anew for, this vibrant, one-of-a-kind city.

A Room of One's Own 315 W. Gorham St, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-257-7888
