media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Katrina Monroe and Carissa Greve for a reading and conversation on Katrina's new book Through the Midnight Door. Join us to kick off spooky season with the horrors of family trauma and the supernatural!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

As emotional as it is haunting, Through the Midnight Door explores the sometimes-fragile bonds of sisterhood and the way deeply rooted trauma can pass from generation to generation.

Three sisters. Three keys. Three unspeakable horrors.

The Finch sisters once spent long, hot summers exploring the dozens of abandoned properties littering their dying town—until they found an impossible home with an endless hall of doors…and three keys left waiting for them. Curious, fearless, they stepped inside their chosen rooms, and experienced horrors they never dared speak of again.

Now, years later, youngest sister Claire has been discovered dead in that old, desiccated house. With the house once again pulling them ever-closer, Meg and Esther must find the connection between their sister's death and the shadow that has chased them across the years…before the darkness claims them, too

Katrina Monroe is the author of They Drown Our Daughters, Graveyard of Lost Children, and Through the Midnight Door. She lives in Minnesota with her wife, two children, and Eddie, the ghost who haunts their bedroom closets.

Carissa Greve is a life-long voracious reader and lover of books ever since she could remember. By day she works in outpatient Neuropsychology and by night she reads, reviews, and recommends thriller and horror books on instagram, @the.grim.readers. She's been a huge fan of horror fiction since first discovering the genre in high school and looks forward to spending time with Katrina, who has helped reinvigorate her love for gothic horror!