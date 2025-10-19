Katy McGrath Morkri, Don Greenwood, Scott Stieber, Red Door

media release:

Don't miss this special event featuring four outstanding musical acts from Southwest Wisconsin, united in a quest to raise awareness and demand better gun laws. In addition Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Moms Demand Action will speak on how we can create a safer society with common gun sense legislation. Brix Cider is located at 119 South Second Street in Mount Horeb, WI.

THIS EVENT WILL FEATURE

KATY MCGRATH MORKRI, DON GREENWOOD, SCOTT STEIBER AND RED DOOR DUO

SPONSORED BY SWWAP, MT. HOREB PROGRESSIVE TROLLS, FARLEY CENTER & BRIX CIDER

Free will donations will benefit Moms Demand Action. A portion of food and drink sales will also benefit Moms Demand Action. All musicians are donating their talents for the cause.