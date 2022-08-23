media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Katy Wallace and Esty Dinur for a conversation on The Body Tune-Up!

Food-based body cleanses have been popular for decades, and with good reason: they are a healthy, natural, and effective way to recharge your body by ridding it of toxins, discovering and addressing hidden food sensitivities, and reducing and even eliminating pain. Whether you have a particular health concern you’d like to explore or just want to learn how to make healthy food choices, The Body Tune-Up’s series of structured, food-based cleanses will give your body a fresh start.

The Body Tune-Up begins with a Digestive Cleanse, followed by a Critter Cleanse, then Kidney and Liver Cleanses. Each carefully developed cleanse includes clear, detailed instructions and delicious recipe options.

Katy Wallace is a naturopathic doctor, nutritionist, and health educator. She is owner of Human Nature, LLC, where she consults with individuals using food and the principles of functional medicine to achieve wellness. Learn more about Katy and subscribe to her newsletter at humannaturellc.com

Esty Dinur is a radio, print and web journalist whose articles have been published in The Progressive Magazine, Isthmus, On The Issues, Feminist Voices, New Directions for Women and other publications. She is the long-time host of the Friday A Public Affair show on WORT-FM, 89.9 FM in Madison. Esty was the Artistic Director/Curator/Producer of the Madison World Music Festival and Marketing, Communications and Community Relations Director of the Wisconsin Union Theater.