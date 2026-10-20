media release: Author Katya Lezin presents her memoir, BUT FIRST, FOOD: A Recipe-Filled Memoir About The Meals, Morsels and Moments That Make My Life Delicious, on Saturday, November 14 at 8:00 PM at the Concourse Hotel, Madison. Lezin reads from the book and shares stories from the research and writing process, followed by a Q&A with Noah Lieberman, who is featured in the book. Walk-ins welcome.