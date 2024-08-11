media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Kavin Senapathy and Cassandra Phoenix to celebrate the book launch of Kavin's new book The Progressive Parent: Harnessing the Power of Science and Social Justice to Raise Awesome Kids. Join us for this important discussion on parenting in a politically tumultuous time with two local Madisonians.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the Book

An evidence-based, social justice–minded exploration of modern parenting, from an award-winning science journalist and cofounder of SciMoms.

How can we raise happy, well-adjusted kids today amid so much injustice and uncertainty? This is the question at the heart of the progressive parent’s dilemma. Fortunately, award-winning science journalist Kavin Senapathy has the answers.

In this lively, accessible exploration of modern parenting, Senapathy guides readers through the complex cultural, environmental, economic and political issues facing all families today. Equipped with practical tips and research-driven advice for parents of kids from infancy to early teens, she helps readers build a more fulfilling relationship with their children and themselves by addressing pressing questions such as:

Is formula feeding okay?

What is “natural parenting”?

How much screen time is too much screen time?

How do I help my children navigate questions around race and gender identity?

Informed by her experiences as a nonbinary parent of color, and filled with a science journalist’s hard-won wisdom, The Progressive Parent is an essential read for any parent or parent-to-be who believes that the values of science, truth, equity and justice should be applied not only individually, but collectively.

Kavin Senapathy (she/they) is an award-winning science journalist covering parenting, health, and social justice. A sought-after analyst and speaker, Senapathy’s writing has appeared in Slate, SELF, The Daily Beast, Salon, SciShow, Forbes, and more.

Cassandra Phoenix, born in 1970 in Newark, New Jersey is an Air Force brat who, much like The Highlander, hails "from a lot of places." For nearly 25 years, she has happily called Madison, Wisconsin, her home. She is a dedicated librarian at both the Monona Public Library and the Waunakee Public Library. Her passions are diverse as they are engaging: she's an avid reader, loves recommending books, collects fountain pens, watches F1 Grand Prix racing (Speedy Kiwis!), writes fanfic, and plays Stardew Valley. She is the proud and sometimes terrified mother of a trans kid, and currently lives with her husband, stepson, and 2 cats.