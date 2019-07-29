press release: If you like Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty (which is now a show on HBO), you will love After She Said Yes by Kaya Gravitter, a novel that sheds light on abusive relationships, the growth after leaving, divorce, and mental health.

Kaya will be doing a book reading, signing, and Q&A at A Room of One's Own in Madison Wisconsin on Monday, July 29, 6-8 pm.

Kaya Gravitter was born and raised in Northern Wisconsin. Kaya realized she loved to write stories when she was only twelve years old. She told her teacher she wanted to turn her story into a play, which was eventually acted out for the school. In 2016, she moved to the Florida Panhandle, where she works as a marketing manager and freelance writer. Kaya has articles published in The Huffington Post, Yahoo News, and several other media outlets. She received a BA with a double major in Political Science and International Studies from the University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point, where she was the editor-in-chief for the diversity newsletter and campus blog. Kaya's love for writing and her life experiences led her to write this novel for the women speaking out against their abusers and for the women who still haven't. Though the novel is fiction, Kaya hopes this novel helps many women who are going through abusive relationships, PTSD, or eating disorders. The book also mentions DAIS in Madison, where Kaya has previously volunteered at.

After She Said Yes, is a Women's Fiction Novel about Aurora, a magazine editor in Madison, Wisconsin. She finds her way out of an abusive marriage after catching her husband, Gannon, doing something she could never forgive him for. Battling the wounds inflicted throughout her abusive marriage, she strives to find the strength to be an independent woman again. Aurora is confronted with a rekindled flirtation with her soon-to-be ex-husband’s friend, Melih, a Turkish Muslim man. But will Aurora's previous marriage stand in the way? Finding surprising success after an article of hers goes viral, Aurora must make a choice. She tells herself to come to terms with the reality that a woman cannot have both a successful career and love. Will she pursue her long-awaited dream job, or choose a shot at love?"

Available Online and In-Store in Barnes and Nobles, Books-A-Million, Amazon, and more, on June 2, 2019, worldwide.

You can contact Kaya via her website: www.kayagravitter.com, and her social media: Twitter: @kayagravitter - Instagram: @kaya.gravitter - Facebook: @KayaGravitterWriter