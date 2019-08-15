Kayak for a Cause

press release:Join Magnet and the Clean Lakes Alliance for a fun and informative evening on the water, learning more about our lakes and raising funds to keep them beautiful. Clean Lakes Alliance experts will share information on the beauty and fragility of our lakes including a guided tour on the water, or explore on your own. Kayaking will be followed by games and refreshments courtesy of Clean Lakes, then join Magnet at Everly for post-event networking

Want to try it with a friend? Reserve a tandem ticket for a kayak built for two and enough food to feed you both!

Start and end time:

5:00-5:30 check in

5:30-5:45 welcome remarks from Magnet and Clean Lakes Alliance

5:45-6:45 on the water, guided tour lead by Clean Lakes Alliance lake experts

6:45-7:30 games and refreshments courtesy of Clean Lakes

Followed by networking at Everly

August 15 (rain date August 28), Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker Street

cover charge/price: Member Single Kayak – $30.00

Member Tandem Kayak – $35.00

Non-Member Single Kayak – $40.00

Non-Member Tandem Kayak – $45.00

https:// www.facebook.com/events/ 2839014079459033/