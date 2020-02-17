Kayla Bauer

press release: February 17-21, Gelsy Verna Project Space, 111 N Frances St.

Isn't it Cute is an exhibition focusing on a personally curated collection of cute objects as a way to talk about collecting in relation to art making and the creative practice.

Part of ART 908 Artists as Curators/Curators as Artists class assignment, each week the students individually curate a collection in the Gelsy Verna Project Space.