Kayla Bauer
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: February 17-21, Gelsy Verna Project Space, 111 N Frances St.
Isn't it Cute is an exhibition focusing on a personally curated collection of cute objects as a way to talk about collecting in relation to art making and the creative practice.
Part of ART 908 Artists as Curators/Curators as Artists class assignment, each week the students individually curate a collection in the Gelsy Verna Project Space.
