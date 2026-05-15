Kayla Ruth, Mo B, Owen Joyner, Giancarlo Pascuzzi, Aristotle Awes
Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Metromedia
A close-up of Kayla Ruth.
Kayla Ruth
media release: Saddle up for a night of laughs at Hidden Cave Cidery!
We’ve got an incredible lineup ready to bring the comedy:
Featuring: Mo B, Owen Joyner, Giancarlo Pascuzzi
Headliner: Kayla Ruth
And hosted by the fabulous: Aristotle Awes
Dress Code: RODEO
Cowboy hats, boots, denim, fringe, flannel, rhinestones — come in your best western fit!
Doors open at 8:00PM show starts at 8:30PM
Tickets are $10 and we encourage you to buy ahead as seating is limited!
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1579746567003025/