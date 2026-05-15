Kayla Ruth, Mo B, Owen Joyner, Giancarlo Pascuzzi, Aristotle Awes

× Expand Metromedia A close-up of Kayla Ruth. Kayla Ruth

media release: Saddle up for a night of laughs at Hidden Cave Cidery!

We’ve got an incredible lineup ready to bring the comedy:

Featuring: Mo B, Owen Joyner, Giancarlo Pascuzzi

Headliner: Kayla Ruth

And hosted by the fabulous: Aristotle Awes

Dress Code: RODEO

Cowboy hats, boots, denim, fringe, flannel, rhinestones — come in your best western fit!

Doors open at 8:00PM show starts at 8:30PM

Tickets are $10 and we encourage you to buy ahead as seating is limited!

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1579746567003025/