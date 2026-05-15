Kayla Ruth, Mo B, Owen Joyner, Giancarlo Pascuzzi, Aristotle Awes

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Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Saddle up for a night of laughs at Hidden Cave Cidery! 

We’ve got an incredible lineup ready to bring the comedy:

 Featuring:  Mo B, Owen Joyner, Giancarlo Pascuzzi

 Headliner:  Kayla Ruth

And hosted by the fabulous:  Aristotle Awes

 Dress Code: RODEO 

Cowboy hats, boots, denim, fringe, flannel, rhinestones — come in your best western fit!

Doors open at 8:00PM show starts at 8:30PM

Tickets are $10 and we encourage you to buy ahead as seating is limited!

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1579746567003025/

Info

Hidden Cave Cidery, Middleton 2500 Pleasant View Road #102, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Comedy
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