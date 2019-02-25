Kayla Story
UW Art Lofts 111 N. Frances St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: February 23 - 28, Art Lofts Gallery, 111 N Frances St, Madison
Reception: Wednesday, February 27, 5-8p
Photography as shared experiences about fatherlessness. Come and share how your father impacted you during open gallery hours, Monday - Thursday, 8am-4:30pm.
Light nibbles and sober refreshment will be at the reception, fellow grad students Sean Clute and Kyle Herrera are also showing this night, so it'll be a bash!
