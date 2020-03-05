Kayo Dot, Psalm Zero, Telechrome

press release: Tone Madison and Communication present:

Kayo Dot: Kayo Dot is an avant-goth, progressive experimental doom, abstract electroacoustic black modern compositional metallic band based in New York City.

Psalm Zero: Psalm Zero are a New York City-based band led by vocalist/composer Charlie Looker, formerly of Extra Life and Zs. Their sound combines elements of industrial metal, black metal, dark pop, and electronic music.

Telechrome (Madison): expansive Krautrock and electronic explorations from Terrance Barrett and Tarek Sabbar.

$12 advance / $15 at door / $10 for Tone Madison Sustainers (tonemadison.com/donate)

All ages

Sober space