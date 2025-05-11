Kazha, Queen of Dreams, Trash Pandas

media release: Kazha are joined by Madison locals Queen of Dreams and Trash Pandas!

Kazha is a rock band founded by Japanese singer-songwriter Kazuha Oda (Kazha) and guitarist Hideki Matsushige in 2009. Kazuha is a classically trained singer who has worked in various genres of music from Classic to Heavy Metal.

Queen of Dreams presents epic progressive power metal from Madison. Wisconsin's own blend of heavy metal and imagination.

Trash Pandas is a multi-award-winning rock and roll band from the Green Bay/Fox Cities area. Originally formed in 2019, this band has taken inspiration from many subgenres of rock music such as punk, alternative, grunge, and metal to create a sound that is truly unique to them.