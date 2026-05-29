Kazha, Reign of Z

media release: Crucible welcomes Kazha and Reign of Z for a night of heavy metal! (Local support tba).

6:00 PM doors, 7:00 PM show, 18+,

Kazha is a rock band founded by a Japanese singer-songwriter Kazuha Oda (Kazha) and a guitarist Hideki Matsushige in 2009.

Kazuha Oda is a classically trained singer who has worked in various

genres of music from Classic to Heavy Metal. Her work has appeared on the iTunes Top 100 charts of numerous countries for a significant amount of time. After the release of their first album in 2010, Kazha made its first U.S.A. debut performing at San Francisco’s Asian Heritage Celebration, sharing the stage with hip-hop group Far East Movement. In September 2010, the band made its first Anime Convention debut. Since then, they have been performing at numerous Anime and Comic Conventions and Festivals around the world. Kazha has shared the stage with national

artists such as King’s X, George Lynch, LA Guns, Y&T, Trapt, and Adelitas Way until now. They now have a base of operations in Tennessee and touring nationally as an Official Ambassador of “Music Export Memphis”, representing the Birth Place of Rock’n’Roll -Memphis, Tennessee.