media release: A benefit for Monroe Street Arts Center and Girls Rock Camp Madison on International Women's Day

Emceed by Jen Farley

Have you ever wanted to rock out on stage to your favorite songs but were too afraid to sing? Do you always seem to forget the lyrics? Do you need a chance to vent some pent-up angst? Do you want an excuse to go out and be ridiculous with your friends? Well, Kazoo Karaoke is just the ticket. This no-holds-barred show will be emceed by the "Doctor of Kazoozology" Jen Farley (it has been said that she's the Aretha Franklin of Kazoo). We'll spin your songs, you get up and "do you" kazoo-style. Bring all your friends on stage if you please. Kazooos provided. All proceeds benefit Girls Rock Camp Madison and Monroe Street Arts Center. Monroe Street Arts Center will be bringing supplies for a fun crafting activity, included with your ticket. One lucky raffle winner will go home with a guitar and a month of free lessons!