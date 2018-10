press release: Plein air Artist Keary Kautzer has completed at least one painting every day since January 1 2018 - over 300 so far. His goal is to complete a painting every day in 2018.

Exhibit title: Painting Every Day

Dates: October 1 - October 31, 2018

Location: first floor, The Pyle Center, 702 Langdon Street, Madison WI

Hours: Monday - Friday 7:30 am - 4:30 am

Saturday - Sunday if event scheduled