Keary Kautzer A painting of whimsical hot air balloons. "Sheriff Airmadillo," by Keary Kautzer.

press release: Artist Keary Kautzer's exhibition Places, Shapes, and Colors will be on the first floor of The Pyle Center from November 1 - December 23, 2022. There will be 42 paintings on exhibit. Kautzer paints in the American Impressionist style paintings in limited hues to set the mood to draw the viewer in.

The Pyle Center is located at 702 Langdon Street, Madison, Wisconsin. Building hours are Monday - Friday 7:45 am - 4:30 pm and sometimes later. Open some Saturdays and Sundays if events are scheduled. Call the front desk at 608-262-1122 to check building hours.

Keary Kautzer's paintings are available at www.kearykautzer.com and at Plum Bottom Gallery, Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.