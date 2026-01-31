Keep Ice Out of Madison

media release: Mass Anti-ICE Community Meeting

Saturday 1/31 12-3pm at Madison Labor Temple, 2nd Floor

Madison Area DSA invites coalition partners and community members to discuss preparing for the threat of ICE invasion, taking action in solidarity with our neighbors in Minnesota, and taking the first steps toward building a general strike. Only collective action can defend our communities and win the world we deserve.

Bring friends, neighbors, energy, and ideas, and come ready for a large group discussion, updates from organizers, and group discussions of how you and your neighbors can get organized. We will attempt to provide water and snacks, but please also feel free to bring your own lunch, or snacks to share during the break. See you there, and solidarity!