ONLINE: Keeping Hope Alive

RSVP

media release: Tuesday, January 26, 6:00 – 7:00 pm, zoom webinar

January in Wisconsin.   Add a pandemic…and anxiety…and uncertainty.    Join us as Thrivent presents Myra McNair to share:  current trends in emotional health; how to “keep going”, words of encouragement;

and when to know if you or a loved one may need extra help.  

Visit https://bit.ly/MyraJan26 to reserve your virtual seat  (link will be sent after registration). If you have questions or would like to learn about other Thrivent-sponsored events, please contact Venita Wilkes at 608-440-1253 or Venita.wilkes@thrivent.com.  

Info

Health & Fitness
608-440-1253
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: Keeping Hope Alive - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: Keeping Hope Alive - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: Keeping Hope Alive - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: Keeping Hope Alive - 2021-01-26 18:00:00 ical