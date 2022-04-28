ONLINE: Keeping Our Cranes Safe at Home and Abroad: The Threat of Avian Influenza and Other Diseases

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

As North America is suffering its worst avian influenza outbreak (bird flu) since 2015, what are the implications for wild cranes and the International Crane Foundation’s captive flock in Baraboo, Wisconsin? In Asia, avian influenza outbreaks are an almost annual occurrence due to extensive poultry raising, including large duck farms around wetlands used by migratory birds, such as cranes. As cranes are stopping over or wintering in large concentrations, often in proximity to poultry farms, the risk of mass mortality is significant. Recently, over 8,000 Eurasian Cranes died from an avian influenza outbreak in Israel. Learn what measures the International Crane Foundation is taking to combat bird flu and other diseases in the U.S. and worldwide from Barry Hartup, director of conservation medicine, and Spike Millington, vice president and director of Asia programs.

Co-sponsored by Maggie and Bob Honig & Judy and John Day.