Keith Daniel

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Born in the Cedar wood swamps of Wisconsin's Green Bay area. He cut his teeth playing with local bands for over a decade. Striking out on his own, he unearthed his sound along the cold waters of Lake Michigan.  

Armed with a Cajon kick drum, tambourine boot, resonator guitar, and his voice.  He created a sound referred to as "Psycho Swamp Stomp." A ritual in genre bending. From Delta blues, dark folk, and rock 'n roll;  to outlaw country, Gypsy jazz and metal.

Keith Daniel's psycho swamp stomp music is full of heavy grooves and haunting lyrics.  Captivating fans with his necromantic live shows.

Free.

608-661-8599
