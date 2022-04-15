Keith Daniel
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Keith Daniel
media release: Born in the Cedar wood swamps of Wisconsin's Green Bay area. He cut his teeth playing with local bands for over a decade. Striking out on his own, he unearthed his sound along the cold waters of Lake Michigan.
Armed with a Cajon kick drum, tambourine boot, resonator guitar, and his voice. He created a sound referred to as "Psycho Swamp Stomp." A ritual in genre bending. From Delta blues, dark folk, and rock 'n roll; to outlaw country, Gypsy jazz and metal.
Keith Daniel's psycho swamp stomp music is full of heavy grooves and haunting lyrics. Captivating fans with his necromantic live shows.
Free.