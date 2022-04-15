× Expand courtesy Keith Daniel Keith Daniel

media release: Born in the Cedar wood swamps of Wisconsin's Green Bay area. He cut his teeth playing with local bands for over a decade. Striking out on his own, he unearthed his sound along the cold waters of Lake Michigan.

Armed with a Cajon kick drum, tambourine boot, resonator guitar, and his voice. He created a sound referred to as "Psycho Swamp Stomp." A ritual in genre bending. From Delta blues, dark folk, and rock 'n roll; to outlaw country, Gypsy jazz and metal.

Keith Daniel's psycho swamp stomp music is full of heavy grooves and haunting lyrics. Captivating fans with his necromantic live shows.

Free.