Keith Ellison
to
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
media release: Break The Wheel - Book Signing Event with Keith Ellison - Leading the fight for justice in the murder trial of George Floyd - Keith is passionate about social justice and police brutality reform
Opening Remarks By: Congressman Mark Pocan and Moderator: John Nichols - Sponsored by MOSES (Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity for Legal System Reform
Info
First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Politics & Activism
Books