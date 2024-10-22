Keith Ellison

to

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705

media release: Break The Wheel - Book Signing Event with Keith Ellison - Leading the fight for justice in the murder trial of George Floyd - Keith is passionate about social justice and police brutality reform

Opening Remarks By: Congressman Mark Pocan and Moderator: John Nichols - Sponsored by MOSES (Madison Organizing in Strength, Equity and Solidarity for Legal System Reform

Info

First Unitarian Society 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Politics & Activism
Books
720-576-5858
to
Google Calendar - Keith Ellison - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Keith Ellison - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Keith Ellison - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Keith Ellison - 2024-10-22 18:00:00 ical