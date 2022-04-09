Keith Huie

Mineral Point Opera House 139 High St., Mineral Point, Wisconsin 53565

media release: Note: The Mineral Point Opera House is requiring printed proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of showtime. For more information, visit mpoh.org/covid. You must agree to these terms and conditions in order to purchase tickets to Opera House events.

​ Author/comedian Keith Huie wrote and performed a one man show at Alley Stage in 2010 titled Goldenrod. It was a tribute for a father who had passed away, broken and alone, 3 years earlier with no funeral or celebration of any sort. Street Money is a continuation of that story.

Info

Spoken Word
608-987-3501
