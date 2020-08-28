ONLINE: Keith McCafferty

RSVP: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/bangtail

press release: In Montana’s Gravelly Range, paw prints and a single whisker discovered at a scene of horrific violence suggest a woman had been attacked and carried away by a mountain lion. Sheriff Martha Ettinger employs her fiancé, sometimes-detective Sean Stranahan, to put a name to the gnawed bones comprising all that is left of the body. The woman’s is the first of several deaths that Sean suspects are not as easily explained as they appear. . As a reign of terror grips the Madison Valley, blood in the tracks will lead him from the river below to the snow-covered ridge tops, as Sean finds himself on his most adventurous and dangerous quest yet. For as he comes closer to unearthing the secret shared by the dead and missing, the tracks he is following will turn, and the hunter becomes the hunted.

About the Author

Keith McCafferty is the survival and outdoor skills editor of Field & Stream, and the author of the Sean Stranahan mystery series which includes The Royal Wulff Murders, The Gray Ghost Murders (selected by the Oprah Book Club as one of the “5 Addictive New Mysteries We Can’t Put Down”), Dead Man’s Fancy, Crazy Mountain Kiss, which won the 2016 Spur Award for Best Western Contemporary Novel, and Buffalo Jump Blues. Winner of the Traver Award for angling literature, he is a two-time National Magazine awards finalist. He lives with his wife in Bozeman, Montana.