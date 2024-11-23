Kell Tunes

Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: New this winter at Muso Madison, Saturday Kell Toons for winter indoor jams of acoustic instrumental music. A mix of old-timey, Irish and other cultures. This jam is open to all. It is hosted by the members of Moldy Jam and The Market Ramblers.

We’ll play every Saturday, 9-11 am at Muso’s lovely facility located at 2040 Winnebago Street. Sheet music for over 400 tunes that sometimes get played can be downloaded from files tab here in Facebook.

Info

Music
