Kell Tunes
Muso 2040 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: New this winter at Muso Madison, Saturday Kell Toons for winter indoor jams of acoustic instrumental music. A mix of old-timey, Irish and other cultures. This jam is open to all. It is hosted by the members of Moldy Jam and The Market Ramblers.
We’ll play every Saturday, 9-11 am at Muso’s lovely facility located at 2040 Winnebago Street. Sheet music for over 400 tunes that sometimes get played can be downloaded from files tab here in Facebook.
- Moldy Jam’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/415889288450086
- Moldy Jam songbook (404 titles) can be downloaded here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1otQwqUDPF_DqMuFzhCbX5UGXnAlRyGjX