Kell Tunes

media release: New this winter at Muso Madison, Saturday Kell Toons for winter indoor jams of acoustic instrumental music. A mix of old-timey, Irish and other cultures. This jam is open to all. It is hosted by the members of Moldy Jam and The Market Ramblers.

We’ll play every Saturday, 9-11 am at Muso’s lovely facility located at 2040 Winnebago Street. Sheet music for over 400 tunes that sometimes get played can be downloaded from files tab here in Facebook.