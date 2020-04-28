Kellercrest Registered Holsteins Farm Tour

press release: Step into the life of a farmer as we visit a Mt Horeb dairy farm and learn about farm conservation practices. Led by farmer and conservationist Mark Keller at his farm Kellercrest Registered Holsteins. Limit: 20 people.

Join our Watershed Explorers Series and adventure with us in the Upper Sugar River Watershed! These free, 60-90 minute outings are fantastic for families and explorers alike. Through this series, you will explore a variety of topics, each highlighting a unique area of southwest Dane County.

Thanks to the Friends of Dane County Parks Foundation for funding this series through a grant.

Kellercrest Registered Holsteins, 1141 County Highway JG, Mount Horeb, WI 53572