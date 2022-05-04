ONLINE: Kelly Barnhill

media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Kelly Barnhill, author of the forthcoming When Women Were Dragons, for an in-person reading and conversation with Jamie Pacton on the store's back patio!

About When Women Were Dragons: We do not talk about The Mass Dragoning of 1955. On that day, also known as The Day of the Missing Mothers, thousands of wives and mothers underwent a mass transformation, spontaneously sprouting wings and flying away. Taking to the skies without any notice, these women left behind not only their families but also the notions of a woman’s place in the world.

During The Mass Dragoning, Alex Green lost her beloved Aunt Marla and was left full of questions about an event no one will speak of. Following this disappearance, what unfolds is an adventure through a dragon-strewn American landscape as Alex discovers the magically powerful bonds of female relationships.

Kelly Barnhill has written several middle grade novels, including The Girl Who Drank the Moon, a New York Times bestseller and winner of the 2017 John Newbery Medal. She is also the recipient of the World Fantasy Award, and has been a finalist for the SFWA Andre Norton Nebula Award and the PEN America Literary Award. She lives in Minneapolis with her family.

Jamie Pacton is an award-nominated young adult and middle grade author, who writes swoony, funny, magical books across genres. Her YA contemporary books include Lucky Girl and The Life and (Medieval) Times of Kit Sweetly. The Vermilion Emporium is her YA fantasy debut, and she’s also the author of the MG adventure fantasy, Farfetched, written under the pen name Finn Colazo. She grew up minutes away from the International Storytelling Center in the mountains of eastern Tennessee, she’s the oldest of ten kids, and she currently lives in rural Wisconsin with her family. When she’s not writing, she’s teaching college English, obsessively reading obscure history, hiking, baking, or playing video games.