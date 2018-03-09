Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse concert. $3 admission.

press release: Singer, guitarist, educator, artist Kelly Bleich treks the long and dusty road from Randolph, Wisconsin to play at the Hog, for shows he headlines or at open mics, hootenannies or on Woody Guthrie nights. He sings and plays guitar and is a master at performing Dust Bowl ballads. His good-natured deadpan humor will set you at ease. His latest project is building and promoting blues box slide guitars. He'll get you singing!