Kelly Cervantes
Lake City Books 107 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Kelly will be speaking at a CURE Epilepsy event on the UW campus, then stopping by Lake City Books to sign copies of her book on grief, Normal Broken. Much like grief itself, the book isn’t linear; it doesn’t need to be read in order. It’s there to meet you where you are: from when your grief becomes destructive to when you feel emotionally hungover to when you’re ready to be okay (even happy).
