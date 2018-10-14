Kelly DiNardo & Amy Pearce Hayden

press release:Yoga is as much a spiritual practice as it is a physical one, and the core of the ancient philosophy is inscribed in the nearly 200 aphorisms that comprise the Yoga Sutras. Written some two thousand years ago by the guru Pantajali, these texts offer timeless wisdom on how to live a joyful, purposeful life. In this accessible, engaging handbook to the Sutras, Kelly DiNardo and Amy Pearce-Hayden group the works thematically, offers brief commentary, and provides writing prompts for deeper and more personal reflection on this path to enlightenment. In this talk, DiNardo and Pearce-Hayden will offer a brief intro the sutras, share tangible, science-backed exercises from the book and lead you through a guided meditation.