× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Kelly Hepper at the mic with the Funkee JBeez. Kelly Hepper with the Funkee JBeez.

media release: LIVE MUSIC! All performances are 6pm-9pm! We are doing our best to provide a fun, and safe atmosphere for all of our customers, musicians, regulars, staff and everyone in between! Any schedule changes will be updated on Facebook/and or Instagram, and as always ENJOY THE MUSIC!