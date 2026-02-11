from the KHoRM newsletter:

March 22, 4 pm (doors at 3) Kelly Hogan & Jon Langford, suggested donation $20

I can't imagine a better pair. Kelly Hogan, constantly on tour with Mavis Staples and the Flat Five, somehow found time to play some shows with the equally in demand Jon Langford, the man of many bands (and unheralded king of the basement).

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. I will be taking reservations for all shows at righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. Capacity is 50. There is seating for about 40 people, after that it is standing room only.

There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.