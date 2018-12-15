press release: December 15, 8 pm (doors at 7) Kelly Hogan & Scott Ligon, suggested donation $20

The Flat Five is impossibly busy these days with members off on tour with the Decemberists and NRBQ, so I feel pretty lucky to get 40% of the band back to the basement for a duo show. The ridiculously talented Scott Ligon and the sweet voiced and sassy Kelly Hogan have been doing these shows together for as long as I can remember, I'm so glad they want to bring it to the basement.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

https://goo.gl/maps/MdGwjhZWSq C2

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

twitter.com/righteouskiki