Kelly Hunt, Kelley Smith

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Memphis native, KELLY HUNT, paints stories as old and offbeat as her Depression-era tenor banjo and parlor guitar, reimagining traditions of folk & old-time music with innovative vigor. Interweaving poetic lyrics, lilting melodies, and intriguing arrangements, Hunt casts a spell which No Depression describes as “the musical equivalent of a book you can’t put down, one you’ll want to revisit again and again to catch every nuance and turn of phrase.”

Self-taught on banjo and guitar, Hunt’s nuanced instrumental style melds finger-picking with pulsing rhythms, creating a dynamic backdrop for her soulful lyrics.

Hunt’s 2019 debut album, Even The Sparrow, was a finalist for the International Folk Music Awards “Album of the Year.” Her sophomore album, Ozark Symphony, was recorded with Grammy-winning musician & producer Dirk Powell and released on Compass Records in 2023.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder with contemporaries like Gillian Welch and Rhiannon Giddens…folk music harking back to the stripped-down sounds of Leadbelly, Robert Johnson and Woody Guthrie.”— American UK

“Uncanny is Hunt’s innate ability to summon the same vigorous energy of classic folk players, all while pushing forward to modernize the instrument’s role in contemporary songwriting…She delivers her lyrics with an earthen frankness that can’t be taught. ”— Jonathan Frahm (Popmatters)

“Once in a while, a musical project comes along that truly captures the spirit of America…Kelly Hunt’s OZARK SYMPHONY does exactly this […] If you’ve ever been enchanted by the lyrical power of Lucinda Williams or felt the emotional tug of Nanci Griffith, then you’re about to meet your next obsession.”— [Grateful Web]

“Kelly Hunt weaves an enchanting spell with her atmospheric music […] Hunt’s vocals draw us in like a siren calling from rough seas, asking us not to dash ourselves on the rocks but to find shelter in her soothing tones.”— [Folk Alley]

Minnesota songwriter KELLEY SMITH is a wallflower who fancies old poetry and grandpa sweaters. All at once whimsical and haunting, Smith delivers deeply affecting lyrics with wry charm and a time traveler’s voice. Prone to melancholy and daydreaming, Kelley spent her childhood roaming the woods of the north country. To this day, her longing for that landscape runs deep and seems to find its way into her songs in one way or another.

Raised by musicians, Smith always had music in her bones, but it wasn’t until she was 40 and a mother of four that her first record, Moon Child (2022), came to be. “These organic and unvarnished songs reflect life experiences that could as easily come from past lives as they could from Kelley’s soul.” – Rieder Homestead Concerts.

”Her rustic sound, combined with relatable gut-punchy lyrics has been resonating with audiences up north and beyond.”

– Southern Minn Scene

Since 2022, Kelley has had the honor of sharing stages with artists such as Charlie Parr, Kelly Hunt, Wild Horses, Dave Simonett, and Alan Sparhawk. Every once in awhile she tucks into old dive bars with her banjo to play folk songs.