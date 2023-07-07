Kelly Mathews probes her own past for the exhibit “Being Bipolar in a Polarized World;” her bipolar disorder leads her to question contemporary society and how it treats those experiencing mental illness, addiction, and even those in recovery. What is “normal;” how can we tell? Her chosen media are encaustic (pigments and hot wax) and photography. The gallery is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Sunday (hours return to school-year times on Sept. 8).