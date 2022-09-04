× Expand courtesy Kelsey Miles Kelsey Miles

media release: Concert in our outdoor biergarten! Sponsored by Jeff and Jaclyn-Your Friends in Real Estate at First Weber!

With one of the biggest voices in Wisconsin, acoustic guitar in hand, and harmonica at her fingertips, Kelsey Miles delivers high energy shows of blues, rock, soul, and a splash of country. She will take you on a musical celebration of the soul; where you’ll laugh, sing-along, and dance the night away.

Entry is free for humans. $10 entry fee for up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/