press release: FPC Live and Isthmus have teamed up with local artists to bring you Social Distraction, a live streamed local music concert series. Tune in at 4PM today to catch a set from Kelsey Miles.

To support the artist that you are watching at the moment please visit their links below!

Paypal: paypal.me/KELSMILES

Venmo: @kelseymiles

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4552159

Email Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/bU0l2f

For the full schedule visit Social Distraction - A Live Local Music Series From Home