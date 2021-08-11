× Expand courtesy Kelsey Miles Kelsey Miles

media release: With one of the biggest voices in Wisconsin, acoustic guitar in hand, and harmonica at her fingertips, Kelsey Miles delivers high-energy shows of blues, rock, soul, and a splash of country. She will take you on a musical celebration of the soul; where you'll laugh, sing along, and dance the night away.

- 2020, 2019, 2018 'Best of Madison' silver and bronze blues singer

- 2020, 2019 Blues Performer of the Year, Madison Area Music Awards (MAMAs)

- 2018 female vocalist of the year nominee, Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMI) and Madison Area Music Awards (MAMAs)

- 2018 WAMI Award winning song for Celtic/Folk Album

