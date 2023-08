media release: KEN COWAN, ORGAN

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

Charles-Marie Widor, Allegro from Symphony VI

Olivier Messiaen, Le Banquet céleste

Edward Elgar, Sonata in G, Op. 28

J.S. Bach, Prelude and Fugue in E minor, BWV 548

Franz Liszt, Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (“The Dance in the Village Inn”)