media release: To kick off Wright weekend, we'll host a Friday evening event at the Hillside Drafting Studio and Hillside Theater on September 5th. Architect (and Wright in Wisconsin Board Member) Ken Dahlin will discuss his latest book, Frank Lloyd Wright and the Path to Beauty, published in June, 2025 by Routledge. The evening will start at 6:00 in the Hillside Drafting Studio with a book signing, charcuterie, and drinks. At 6:30 we will be announcing the winners of our design competition, "Wright Now, The Future of Organic Architecture Design" (click for more information). At 7:00 the presentation by Ken will take place in the Hillside Theater and will be followed at 8:00 by a reception with coffee and desserts in the Hillside foyer. This will be a separately ticketed event, with tickets priced at $100.00. Click HERE for tickets.

more on the Saturday event:

For our 2025 Tour, in conjunction with Taliesin Preservation and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, we are pleased to present ALL WRIGHT: A DAY LIKE NO OTHER on Saturday, September 6th (the weekend following Labor Day). This year, we are pausing our normal Wright and Like tour format and are concentrating on the Taliesin estate outside of Spring Green, Wisconsin. This exclusive experience grants unprecedented access to Taliesin (including residence, Wright's studio, Cornelia Brierly's living quarters), Hillside Drafting Studio and Theater (including Assembly Hall, dining room, and dorm rooms), Tan-y-Deri (Porter residence), Romeo and Juliet Windmill, Joe's Cottage, and Midway Barns (exterior viewing only). Taliesin will NOT be open to the public on the day of the tour.

Guest parking and tour check in will occur at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center, 5607 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588 (at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road C). There will be staggered check in times (9:00, 9:30, 10:00, and 10:30; see the separate ticket buttons below). The price of admission includes coffee and scones (available from 9:00 to 11:00 at the check-in area), and box lunches (which will be available at the Hillside Dining Room for pickup between 11:00 and 1:00). In addition, the Riverview Terrace Café will be open from 11:00 to 3:00 for counter service (not included in the price of admission).

All guests will receive a tote bag containing an estate map and an All Wright Tour Booklet. Guests will use shuttle bus service from 9:00 to 4:00 with stops at Hillside parking lot, Romeo & Juliet windmill, Midway Barn, Taliesin mid-court, and Visitor Center. Taliesin Preservation will have docents stationed at all stops, with multiple stations at Hillside (Assembly Hall, Dining Room, Theater, Drafting Studio) and at Taliesin (personal drafting studio, living room, bedrooms, loggia, courtyard, Cornelia's quarters, and midcourt).

There will also be special programming by Taliesin Preservation staff around the estate during the tour. This is what in part will make the day A DAY LIKE NO OTHER. Confirmed programming as of 6/24/25 includes:

Ryan Hewson - Director of Preservation and Emily Butler - Associated Vice President of Partnerships and Strategic Initiatives: will be giving a talk on preservation at Midway Barns

Kyle Dockery - Collections Coordinator: will be giving a behind the scenes look at objects in Taliesin Preservation's collection

Abbie Lehman - Kitchen Gardener: will be giving a tour of the Taliesin Gardens

Floyd Hamblen - architect and former Taliesin apprentice: will be joining Wright in Wisconsin President John Macy in conversation about his experience with the Fellowship

Pianist Dr. Adam Dachman will be performing some of Frank Lloyd Wright's favorite pieces at Hillside Theater

Details will be added to the website as plans firm up for the special programming.

IMPORTANT TOUR INFORMATION

The tour runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and takes place rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable. Exterior and interior photography is allowed for personal use only. Children 12 or under are strongly discouraged. Wear comfortable walking shoes and allow the entire day for the tour. All shuttle bus stops will have water stations except Midway Barn. Restrooms are available at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center and Hillside and there will be several Porta-Potties on the estate.

TICKETS

Advance tickets ($200 for Wright in Wisconsin OR Frank Lloyd Wright Reciprocal Sites Membership Program members, and $230 for non-members) are available online (buttons provided below) or by calling our office at 608-287-0339. You may also purchase by mailing a check (please indicate quantity and Member or Non-member tickets) to Wright in Wisconsin, PO Box 6339, Madison WI 53716. If available, tickets may also be purchased on tour day at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center. NOTE: your purchase adds your name to our guest list, there are no physical tickets provided. Upon check-in, you will receive a wrist band indicating that you are a ticket holder.

Click the appropriate button here for online tickets (this will transfer you to PayPal and then you will indicate the number of tickets you wish to purchase). Non-members who wish to join Wright in Wisconsin should click here first. Ticket pricing covers the actual costs of putting on the tour along with support for onging preservation work by Taliesin Preservation, and program operations and outreach by Wright in Wisconsin.

Important note about payment: While payments are processed through PayPal, a PayPal account is not required. You can pay with a debit or credit card by clicking on the Check Out button above Pay without a PayPal account.

