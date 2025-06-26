Ken Fitzsimmons

media release: Ken Fitzsimmon's Birthday Bash! Ken has worked in music for over 30 years. In the 1990s he toured with Milwaukee-based funk group Little Blue Crunchy Things while studying bass with jazz great Richard Davis. He founded Celtic-rock group The Kissers and the Wrongdoers These days he's founded a new group Mobilize the Poets which writes and produces "rock and roll history shows" like The Greatest War: World War One, Wisconsin and Why It Still Matters.