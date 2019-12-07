Ken Holdorf Campaign Benefit

press release: This Saturday, Dec 7, from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM "Friends of Ken Holdorf for State Assembly" are hosting a supper and auction benefit at Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center, 953 Jenifer Street in Madison. This 89th District is far from Madison. It is a gerrymandered 55 mile long strip along Lake Michigan made up of confusing portions of Marinette, Oconto and Brown counties. And this event calls attention to the need to work together around the state for candidates, for ending gerrymandering and for protecting water.

The event is open to the public and there is not a required donation nor ticket for this drop-in supper, auction and talk and fellowship with Ken Holdorf.

The live auction will include water photography and photo books produced by social justice photographers James Rowen, Michael Kienitz and Mary Kay Baum.

State legislators co-sponsoring the event include Senators Fred Risser and Mark Miller, and Representatives Chris Taylor, Gary Hebl and Jonathan Brostoff. The site’s city Alder Marsha Rummel and County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla are among the forty plus co-sponsors.

Holdorf’s priorities are to protect democracy, water, family farms, public education & veteran health. PFAS pollution is a major concern since much fire-fighting foam was manufactured in the 89th. He also helps fight the Back-Forty sulfide mine. More information about the campaign is available at Ken Holdorf for 89 th Assembly District Facebook page.

This is Ken Holdorf’s 2nd run to replace GOP John Nygren. During the 2018 campaign Ken was endorsed by Citizen Action Organizing Coop, WEAC WI, WI AFL-CIO, Teamsters 662, Indigenous Warrior Society, Our Wisconsin Revolution, Our Revolution, and the Sierra Club-John Muir Chapter.

Ken Holdorf lives in Marinette with his spouse, Michelle Holdorf (a school occupational therapist), and with Michelle's mother. Ken grew up in farm country and helped at a relative's farm, has had a 20 year Navy career, helped test water in Flint, Michigan, and gained a Masters in sustainability from UW-Parkside.