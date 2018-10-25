Ken Holdorf Campaign Fundraiser

press release: A Solidarity Fundraiser for Ken Holdorf, Water Is Life Assembly candidate in northeast Wisconsin.

THIS Thurs. Oct. 25, from 4 pm to 7 pm At Bert Zipperer and Laurie Frank's home 1337 Jenifer St. Madison 53703 (more parking a block East).

RSVP’s are appreciated, not required. Contact Mary Kay Baum 608-935-5834, marykbaum@gmail.com. If you can’t come Thursday, donate either by a check mailed to “Friends of Ken Holdorf for State Assembly”, 2711 Lincoln St., Marinette, WI 54143 or by credit card at https://www.holdorf4assembly. com/. Help us celebrate Ken’s 57th birthday on this Thursday evening so Wisconsin can really celebrate the night of November 6.

We, of the Madison area, acknowledge our interdependence with people of the 89th Assembly District who border the proposed Back 40 Mine. We stand with all rural and Native people who face sulfide mining, CAFO's, fracking, or failing utilities. We oppose the irresponsible Foxconn deal and its harm to wetlands and to our Great Lakes Compact.

Ken Holdorf helped test water in Flint, Michigan. He has a master’s degree in sustainability. He knows the connections between water, air and public health. Ken listens to indigenous people and respects their leadership.

Ken is running against John Nygren who sped ending the “Prove-It-First” sulfide mining law. Nygren received a “Zero” rating from the Sierra Club’s John Muir Chapter. Ken, on the other hand, is endorsed by the Sierra Club. Residents have growing fear of whether they can drink water from their wells, and whether their rivers are getting poisoned.

Additional endorsements of Ken include Citizen Action Organizing Coop, WEAC WI, WI AFL-CIO, Teamsters Local 662, Ironworkers Local 8, The Indigenous Warrior Society, Our WI Revolution and Our Revolution nationally.