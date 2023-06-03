Ken Lonnquist, Doug Brown & Pete Olig

media release: When we learned of Gordon Lightfoot’s passing, Doug Brown & I (Ken Lonnquist) immediately agreed we wanted to do a concert celebrating his wonderful songs. The night the two of us met, we played “If You Could Read My Mind” together… and we’ve played many of his songs throughout our long musical friendship. Bassist PETE OLIG will join us, completing the classic lineup Gordon Lightfoot favored in his mid-career: rhythm and lead guitar and bass. We’ll be doing a lot of the hits, and plenty of ‘deeper cuts’ from his wonderful songbook!