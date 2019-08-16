Ken Lonnquist & the Kenland Band

× Expand Ken Lonnquist

press release: Songwriter KEN LONNQUIST brings a unique twist to his kids repertoire with this show: "Kids Songs For Adults". He's assembled a terrific band to bring an eclectic adult-oriented evening of his most bizarre, literate and 'adult-friendly' songs - loved by their parents on his recordings, but rarely performed live. Bassist JEFF ECKELS returns from Texas, guitarist DOUG BROWN plugs in his electric, drummer LIAM McCARTY pounds the skins and guest vocalists bring the harmony. If you're a "Kenland" fan, you won't want to miss live performances of songs like: Welcome To Kenland, Clouds Are Sleeping Over, X-Ray Specs, Fan Club, Guru Guy, A Little Dreamin', You're A Rhino, The Jungle Currency, Electrician's Daughter, When God Handed Out The Brains, Brett Comes Back, Sci Fi Twist, Night of the Invasive Plants, Volcano Land, Pruning The Family Tree, Windy Bill, Stuck On A Rock, Cannibal Can Can, This Is Paradise, Circus Leaves Town, and Afro!